GBI arrests Camden County deputy in use of force incident

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has charged a Camden County deputy with battery and violation of oath of office.

The GBI says the arrest of Jacoby Anderson, 25, of St. Marys, GA, came after calls for an investigation by Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney Keith Higgins on May 11.

The GBI says the investigation revealed that Anderson hit the inmate several times with a closed fist.

Anderson was booked at the Camden County Jail.

This investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI’s Kingsland Office at 912-729-6198.