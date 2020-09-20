GBI: Brunswick officer shoots, kills man after he fires at officer during foot chase

Charles Moses Jr., 33, was shot and killed by a Brunswick officer Saturday. Investigators said he was running away from officers, firing a gun at one of them.

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — A Brunswick man is dead after being shot by an officer after 5 p.m. Saturday in downtown on Grant Street. Charles Moses Jr. 33, of Brunswick was shot by Brunswick Police Lt. Donald Babbin, according to a news release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigations.

Babbin was chasing Moses on foot when Moses began firing shots at the officer, who returned fire killing him, the news release states.

"Preliminary information indicates that a few minutes after 5 p.m., a Brunswick Police Officer was patrolling downtown Brunswick when he observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed," the news release states. "While looking for the vehicle, police encountered a man on foot who ran upon seeing the police."

Moses was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. He will be taken to the GBI Crime Lab in Pooler for an autopsy.

A weapon was recovered at the scene, according to the GBI news release.