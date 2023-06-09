Jacksonville gang members get 30 years on drug trafficking charges

The brothers’ attorney called the sentence “astronomical,” but prosecutors called it “appropriate.”

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two documented gang members are headed to prison after a judge sentenced each to 30 years for drug crimes.

Brothers Rashad and Marquez Johnson were each convicted of seven counts of drug trafficking and conspiracy stemming from a 2021 drug bust at what police called a “trap house” on Jacksonville's Eastside. The two refused pretrial plea deals from prosecutors, who on Wednesday asked a judge to impose a sentence twice as long what they offered a third cooperating defendant.

At sentencing, Rashad Johnson’s lawyer called their 30-year request “astronomical” and disproportionate.

Assistant State Attorney Lauren Anderson said it was justified because the brothers are part of a violent criminal gang.

“This is not about being vindictive, this is about asking for what is appropriate in these cases, and the state stands behind their 30-year recommendation,” she told the judge.

Before sentencing, the brothers’ mother, aunts, friends and girlfriends pleaded for leniency, describing them as loving fathers and family men. The two men also addressed the judge, saying they wanted an opportunity to prove themselves. Marquez Johnson, who previously lost a leg in a gang shooting, told the judge “I grew up fast, trying to survive,” but added, “I am a lovable, respectful, caring and helpful person,” he said. “I am not labeled as a menace, an animal or a gang member in my community or anywhere else.”

His brother Rashad echoed that. “I am not a bad person, I am not a monster, I am not a gang member.”

Chief Assistant State Attorney Leh Hutton disagreed. “They wreaked havoc in their community, and now that they are no longer in that community, it’s a little bit better.”

Circuit Judge Anthony Salem recognized the emotional entreaties of the Johnson family, noting in particular that the two defendants leave behind seven young children between them.

“Seven lives that are going to be forever impacted by this, who did nothing to deserve it,” he said. “And that is incredibly, incredibly sad.”

Speaking after court, State Attorney Melissa Nelson called the sentence “a big deal for Jacksonville today.”

“You saw it with the family members who testified on behalf of the defendants: This wrecks communities. And it is one of our most significant public safety threats -- to everyone. We see that especially when innocents are caught in the crossfire, or children are caught in the crossfire. And it wrecks families.”

The case was the result of what investigators say was a decade-long investigation into gang activity on the Eastside of Jacksonville, a group disproportionately responsible for violent crime.

“Do gangs drive the violence?” Hutton asked. “Absolutely they do. You hear the Sheriff, you hear the State Attorney talk about it again and again. There’s a small group of people who are driving most of the violence.”