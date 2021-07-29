Gainesville attorney arrested for sexually assaulting child in St. Johns County

Michael J. Meadors was arrested Tuesday for capital sexual battery and is being held in jail without bond.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A Gainesville attorney is behind bars in the St. Johns County jail after being charged with sexually assaulting a child under 12-years-old.

Michael J. Meadors was arrested Tuesday for capital sexual battery and is being held in jail without bond, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives say they received a call from a concerned parent on Tuesday stating that she found "explicit" material of her child on a phone.

After receiving the call, the Special Victim’s Unit began investigating.

During the investigation, detectives say they were able to gather enough evidence to arrange a meeting spot where Meadors was identified as the suspect and was taken into custody.

According to The Florida Bar Association, Meadors is listed as a member in good standing, eligible to practice law in Florida. A legal directory website, states Meadors was a former teacher for over 20 years before becoming an attorney.

He currently has a family law practice in Gainesville that has been in business for the past 15 years.

First Coast News reached out to the law practice for a statement Thursday, but someone from the office declined to comment and hung up the phone.