Gainesville attorney arrested for sexually assaulting child in St. Johns County

Michael J. Meadors was arrested Tuesday for capital sexual battery and is being held in jail without bond.
Credit: St. Johns County Sheriff's Office
Michael J. Meadors is charged with sexually assaulting a victim under 12-years-old.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A Gainesville attorney is behind bars in the St. Johns County jail after being charged with sexually assaulting a child under 12-years-old.

Michael J. Meadors was arrested Tuesday for capital sexual battery and is being held in jail without bond, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives say they received a call from a concerned parent on Tuesday stating that she found "explicit" material of her child on a phone.

After receiving the call, the Special Victim’s Unit began investigating.

During the investigation, detectives say they were able to gather enough evidence to arrange a meeting spot where Meadors was identified as the suspect and was taken into custody.

According to The Florida Bar Association, Meadors is listed as a member in good standing, eligible to practice law in Florida. A legal directory website, states Meadors was a former teacher for over 20 years before becoming an attorney. 

He currently has a family law practice in Gainesville that has been in business for the past 15 years.  

First Coast News reached out to the law practice for a statement Thursday, but someone from the office declined to comment and hung up the phone.

