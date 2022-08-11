'A strong likelihood that further victims may exist:' Jacksonville police looking for info after recent sexual battery arrest

This past Sunday, police say Christion Wynn, 24 was arrested for kidnapping and sexual battery. JSO says there may be more victims.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is looking for more possible victims after a recent arrest involving an alleged kidnapping and sexual battery.

On July 13, police say they responded to a hospital where a woman reported being the victim of a sexual battery in the area of Old. St. Augustine Road and University Boulevard.

Detectives with the Special Assault Unit say Christion Wynn, 24, was identified as the suspect.

This past Sunday, police say Wynn was arrested for kidnapping and sexual battery related to this investigation.

JSO says Wynn has been tied to at least one additional case in which surveillance video has been obtained and shows him attacking an unidentified woman. Police say they have not been able to identify the victim in this case.

Detectives say they believe there is a strong likelihood that further victims may exist outside the two known cases.

JSO provided a picture of the Silver, Jeep Grand Cherokee that Wynn was allegedly driving in the surveillance video.

Police are asking for the assistance of the community in these cases.

If you have any information pertaining to the suspect or potential victims, you can contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.