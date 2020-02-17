JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Friends and family have confirmed the identity of a man found shot to death in Riverside as 23-year-old Blake Hendrix of Callahan.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has not confirmed the victim's identity but said off-duty officers found a man dead behind a business after hearing several shots near the 1200 block of King Street at around 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

Friends told First Coast News Hendrix was the man killed and family members have confirmed on Facebook with tributes to the victim. Hendrix’s friends did not want to speak on camera but said he was always a sweet and kindhearted person.

Resident Josh Rudloff lives in the area said incidents like the deadly shooting are not common.

"I always feel safe walking around here, so it's not scary or anything like that," he said. "Lots of people and lots of people having a good time."

Witnesses said a fight may have led to the shooting, but police are still working to figure out what happened before the shots were fired. Hendrix's death marks the 16th homicide recorded in Jacksonville since the start of 2020.

