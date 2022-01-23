Friend of Middleburg man killed while riding bike pleads for help finding hit-and-run driver

Police say they are looking for a white PT cruiser with right front damage that left the scene.

MIDDELBURG, Fla. — Neighbors are identifying the man they say was killed while riding his bike in a hit-and-run Saturday night in Clay County.

It was one of two fatal bike accidents that happened Saturday night in Middleburg.

One happened at the intersection of Old Jennings and Long Bay Road. A 39-year-old man was killed in that accident, the cause is unknown, the driver is working with police.

The other happened on North Mimosa Avenue, leaving one 45-year-old man dead. Neighbors are hoping someone comes forward with information that will help locate the car that fled the scene.

Loretta Knappenberger spent her Sunday morning going door to door, looking for answers.

“Have you seen a white PT cruiser?”

“No Ma’am.”

She says her friend was at her home last night, before jumping on his bike and heading to the store.

“He was going to be back within 30,45 minutes. An hour and a half went by, I hadn’t heard anything from him. And I had this feeling and then my mom came home and said, that they had the road blocked off down there, and she didn’t know what was going on and I knew right then something was wrong," Loretta Knappenberger, a neighbor and best friend of the victim, said.

Neighbors say the vehicle was traveling down North Mimosa Avenue when it hit the bicyclist in front of a driveway. According to neighbors, they can still see the marks on the roadway.

Police say they are looking for a white PT cruiser with right front damage that left the scene.

“They left him there and that’s not right. And it wasn’t an accident because they didn’t stop," Knappenberger said.

Knappenberger says the family is working with the police and hoping someone comes forward.