Fourth person arrested in connection to deaths of 2 Bunnell teens

A fourth suspect has been arrested in connection to the deaths of two Bunnell teens.

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office held a news conference Tuesday announcing the arrests of Tyrese Patterson, 20, Stephen Monroe, 23, and Devandre Williams, 18, in the death of 16-year-old Noah Smith.

On Thursday, deputies arrested Terrell Sampson, 18.

Deputies say, additionally, 30-year-old Russell Hillard was arrested for harboring a fugitive after deputies spoke with him earlier in the day.

Sampson was ultimately located inside a Wedge Lane residence, deputies say.

“Today, Sampson has joined his accomplices behind bars alongside six other key-players in the many incidents that occurred throughout the six-month-long investigation,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “He thought he could run and avoid facing the consequences for his actions but I never break a promise. I warned him that we would get him and we held strong to that. I hope his arrest brings some peace and closure to the families of Noah (Smith) and Keymarion and that all of these dirtbags are sent away for a long time. "

Deputies say Smith was killed Jan. 12 in a shooting on South Anderson Street in Bunnell, police said.

Deputies say Devandre Williams was also wanted in the death of another teen; Keymarion Hall, 16, who was shot to death May 3 in the same area where Smith was killed, police said.

“These were difficult cases based on the intertwining of the suspects, relatives and friends wanting to settle disputes with street justice," Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said in a news release. "I’m very proud of everyone that worked so hard and their dedication to finding justice for Noah and Keymarion and their families."

Police said social media played a role in helping them make the arrests, the news release states.