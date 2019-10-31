Another arrest has been made in connection to the burglary of a Jacksonville Sheriff's officer's home and theft of her JSO vehicle.

Maxamillion Alexander Bonapart Brathwaite, 19, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with criminal solicitation to commit burglary and criminal solicitation to commit theft of a motor vehicle.

This marks the fourth arrest in an alleged burglary-for-hire plot that took place earlier this month and came to a crescendo this week.

A warrant was released this week regarding the arrest of another suspect in the case, Bruno Bego, a U.S Marine. The warrant suggests that he coordinated the crime as payback for his wife, a JSO officer, for allegedly cheating on him.

Bego's estranged wife returned home Tuesday, Oct. 15, to find her Westside home burglarized and her police cruiser stolen, the warrant states. She also discovered three firearms and a flatscreen television were missing.

On Oct. 16, three suspects were arrested for their alleged involvement in the case, according to the warrant. One of the suspects, Juan Anibal Otero, 20, was reportedly told by an acquaintance that Bego was upset because his wife cheated on him and that he wanted someone to burglarize her home.

Days before the burglary, an 'acquaintance' received a call from Bego on Oct. 12. Bego told the man that the victim would be out of town and that her home would be unsecured, according to the warrant.

The warrant says Bego also told the acquaintance that there would be firearms inside the victim's home and the keys to the JSO cruiser would be on the counter.

The acquaintance then relayed the information to Otero, telling him to confirm once the burglary was done, according to the warrant.

Bego was arrested in North Carolina on Oct. 18.

