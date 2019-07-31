Four families now have loved ones who are either injured or dead, after a crime-filled night on Tuesday.

Four shootings spanned over roughly four hours, and JSO says it's too early in the investigations to know if any of them are connected.

The first shooting was in Murray Hill at 6:30 p.m., where JSO responded to a man who’d been shot in the face. The victim was taken to the hospital by a witness and is expected to survive. Little else is known about what happened.

The second shooting was 40 minutes later, at 7:10 p.m. in the New Town area. Police say shots were fired into a home, hitting one man in the shoulder and sending him to the hospital. He is expected to be ok. There were reportedly children in that home who were thankfully not harmed.

The third shooting involved a fatality. It occurred at 10 p.m. in the 400 block of East 44th St. in Brentwood. JSO responded to calls about a person shot and arrived on the scene to find a man dead in the road. Police say he was either in his late teens or early twenties and that he was shot one time.

The final shooting of the night happened just three miles away, in the Roosevelt Gardens apartments. A 16-year-old boy was shot in the arm. First Coast News was told he’s in surgery but is expected to be ok.

Police are looking for witnesses and surveillance videos in all four of the shootings. If you know anything that can help them solve any of these cases you’re asked to call Crimestoppers at 1866-845-TIPS. You can remain anonymous. Or contact JSO at 630-0500.