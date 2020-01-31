Four men are expected to be sentenced Friday afternoon in connection to the death of seven-year-old Heidy Rivas-Villanueva.

Three men are convicted of murder and a fourth has been convicted as an accessory after the fact.

Villanueva was killed on the Westside in August of 2018 just days before she was supposed to start first grade. According to police, she died in a gang-related shooting,

Two of the men involved, Abrion Price and Trevonte Phoenix, admitted to setting up a robbery disguised as a gun sale.

According to family, Heidy was in the family car along with her sister and father eating ice cream when she was struck in the head by a stray bullet.

Heidy's family shared photos with First Coast News of funeral services in her native country of Honduras.

"They all want justice," said Yoselin Guerra, a family friend. "They all want peace for them knowing that the person who took their daughter away have what they deserve... We all want justice for her because she didn't deserve to die. She didn't deserve to die the way she died."

Sentencing is expected to take place Friday at 2 p.m. First Coast News is told family is expected to be in court wearing 'Justice was Served' t-shirts in the courtroom.

RELATED: Remembering Heidy Villanueva | Family, friends hold memorial for 7-year-old girl killed in 103rd Street shootout

RELATED: Suspect in shooting death of Heidy Villanueva pleas guilty