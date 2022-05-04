Four arrested in connection to alleged street racing on Jacksonville's Southside

An officer trailed the vehicles in a JSO unmarked car, the reports indicate.

Four men have been charged with racing on Jacksonville's Southside after police noted an uptick in reported racing and 'street takeover' incidents across the city.

Suleyman Iznurov, 26, Rakhmon Tairov, 34, Mursal Sayfatov, 26 and Mansur Iznurov, 34 were all charged with racing on a highway.

According to police documents, The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office Street Racing Deployment was in the area of Cinemark Tinseltown last Friday.

Police reports indicate that an office observed four vehicles exit the parking lot, a Blue Chevrolet Corvette, a Grey BMW M5, a Black Nissan 370z and a Blue Nissan 370z.

An officer trailed the vehicles in a JSO unmarked car, the reports indicate. The vehicles then traveled south on Southside Boulevard and merged onto JTB Blvd Eastbound.

Police say the vehicles continued to travel in pairs in the middle and outside lane of JTB Blvd Eastbound. As the vehicles, approached the Gate Parkway exit, police say the back two vehicles began to slow down below the posted speed limit.