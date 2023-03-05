Four injured in shooting in Lake City, injuries not fatal

All of the victims were taken to the hospital. Three were transferred to a trauma unit, police said.

Four men were injured in a shooting Sunday morning in Lake City, police said.

Lake City Police Department officers were dispatched to NW Alma Avenue when gunshots were reported.

They found the four men with gunshot wounds. One had a wound to the shoulder, one had a wound to the neck, one to the stomach and one to the leg, according to police.

The officers offered medical treatment to the gunshot victims and they were taken to the hospital. Three of them were transferred to a trauma unit.

This incident is still under investigation.

There was also a second shooting incident on SE Avalon Avenue in Lake City around noon Sunday. Shots were fired but no one was injured. The person who called the police and several witnesses described the suspect vehicle and police say it matched the description of the earlier quadruple shooting.