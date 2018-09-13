ST. JOHN'S COUNTY, Fla.--- Four men are in St. John’s County Jail in connection to a homicide investigation. The sheriff’s office says those four men and a fifth all from Duval county traveled to St. John’s County in a white SUV. The group approached a house just before 2 a.m. and shots were fired killing one of the men.

“I’ve been living back there for 42 years and I ain’t never had nothing like this happen. It’s sad stuff like that happens around here,” neighbor Garland Spangler said.

Garland Spangler and others in this neighborhood just of Green Acre road are talking about the crime.

This particular crime, however, is believed to be brought in from neighboring Duval County.

Police say five men down in a white SUV from Duval for something drug-related.

“Obviously it didn’t go well,” St. John’s county Undersheriff Matthew Cline said.

Police can’t confirm if this was a robbery gone bad, but one of the five is shot dead. The people that live in that home called the police, but were not there when police arrived.

Thanks to the help of a neighbor’s home surveillance, police are able to detain one man a few hundred yards away from the scene about five thirty.

A few hours later, police get the second man in custody.

Air support along with heavy machinery is brought in as agencies continuing looking for two other men police believe were also running from the SUV.

With the rain picking up, SWAT moved into the green-acres neighborhood with long-rifles in hand.

A Command Center set-up in the nearby St. Augustine Outlet Mall.

“Everyone is accounted for,” Undersheriff Cline said.

Police arrest the final two men just before 1:30.

“I’m glad all the cops are here, at least taking care of us and been out here all night,” neighbor Leslie Comeaux said.

While the community is thanking police for their effort, the sheriff’s office is left thanking the community.

“Essentially at the end of the day, it was the public. The fact that somebody had the courage to see something and say something and pick up the phone, make the call to St. John’s County Sheriff’s office, we were able to end this thing before the five o’clock hour.”

Charges are still pending, the St. John’s Sheriff’s office have not identified the victim as they’re still waiting to notify next of kin.

