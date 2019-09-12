Four people have been arrested in connection to armed robbery and shooting at the Tracks Arcade in Nassau County Sunday.

The four people arrested include:

Josiah Taron Smith, 20, charged with robbery with a firearm, attempted murder

Lance Elijah White, 20, charged with robbery with a firearm, attempted murder, possession of a firearm by a career criminal

Damani Rashad Zvobgo, 19, charged with robbery with a firearm, attempted murder

Ebony Lashay Hixon, 29, charged with robbery with a firearm, attempted murder

According to NCSO, around 7 p.m. they were dispatched to an armed robbery and shooting at 463095 SR-200 in Yulee.



Their investigation revealed that three suspects entered the building, one of which was armed with a gun, deputies say.

According to the arrest report, the suspect who was holding a handgun ran towards an armed security guard and pointed a Glock 9mm with a 30 round magazine directly at her face. Fearing for her life, deputies say the security guard pulled out her gun and shot several times striking the suspect once in the arm and once in the buttocks.

Deputies say the armed suspect dropped his gun and all three suspects ran out and jumped into a Malibu with two women inside. Police say the vehicle sped off heading west on SR-200 toward I-95.



A NCSO deputy later conducted a traffic stop where all the suspects were detained. The individual who was shot, Lance Elijah White, was transported to a hospital in Jacksonville by Nassau County Fire-Rescue.



Deputies say the women initially made up a story that they were kidnapped and forced to drive the three men to the game room, but that theory was proven false through the investigation.

*Lance Elijah White booking photo not attached. He is still at the hospital.

Damani Rashad Zvobgo, Ebony Lashay Hixon, Josiah Taron Smith

Nassau County Sheriff