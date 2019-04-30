A woman was found dead inside a home on the Westside on Monday evening and police suspect foul play.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says that at approximately 7:40 p.m. they were dispatched to the 8000 block of Susie Street in reference to an unresponsive person.



Upon arrival, they located a dead adult woman dead inside the home. JSO says that one witness has been identified and is cooperating with them. Police say that at this time they do not have any suspects.



We ask that anyone with information contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office by phone at 904-630-0500, by email at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-tips.