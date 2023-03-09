'Foul place is suspected' after woman's remains found in Columbia County field

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office say the remains appear to be of an adult, white female. Investigators are working to confirm the identity of the victim.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is investigating a possible homicide after female remains were discovered in a field Sunday morning.

Deputies were dispatched to a field near SW Haltiwanger Road at approximately 11:30 a.m. Sunday in reference to a reported body found. Upon arrival, a complainant showed deputies the reported remains which were later confirmed to be the remains of a deceased person.

Deputies say the remains appeared to be that of an adult, white female. Detectives are working to confirm the identity of the victim.

Further details are being withheld to "protect the integrity of the investigation," but "foul play is suspected," according to deputies.

Sheriff Mark Hunter said in reference to the investigation, "it is never easy to deal with these types of cases."

"This is someone's loved one. While we would rather not have these types of senseless tragedies happen, I am confident in our team's ability to investigate this case and bring whoever is responsible to justice."