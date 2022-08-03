Former top executives at JEA plead not guilty following indictments spanning from criminal probe

They have each been charged with one count of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two former top executives at JEA pleaded not guilty Tuesday following indictments spanning from a criminal probe into the failed sale of the city-owned utility in 2019.

JEA’s former Chief Executive Officer Aaron Zhan and JEA’s former Chief Financial Officer Ryan Wannemacher were each charged with one count of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy.

They arrived to court in handcuffs and leg shackles for their initial appearance.

They were both released on a $100,000 signature bond, which means they were required to put no money down.

The court decided a status conference will be held April 18 at 3:30 p.m, with a trial date scheduled for May 2. However, attorneys for both men said they both may consider requesting a change of venue.

The court said that there is voluminous discovery in this case, which is being turned over on terabyte discs.

They both face a maximum penalty of 25 years in prison and three years of supervised release.

Federal prosecutors are charging them for their role in developing a controversial Performance Unit Plan, or PUP, that could have enriched JEA senior executives to the tune of millions of dollars in the event of a sale.

According to the indictment, “The PUP …that Zahn and Wannemacher created and designed … would have paid hundreds of millions of dollars in bonuses, primarily to the top JEA executives, including themselves, upon a sale of JEA’s assets and liabilities.”

It continues, “Aaron Zahn and Ryan Wannemacher did knowingly and willfully combine, conspire, confederate and agree with each other … too embezzle steal, obtain by fraud and otherwise … convert to their own use” city property.