Breaking: Former swim coach at St. Johns school arrested on multiple felonies

Deputies say Mitchell Bentz solicited a child online for unlawful sexual conduct.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A former swim coach at St. Johns Country Day School was arrested Monday on multiple felony charges.

According to a press release, in April 2021, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children and Forensics Unit conducted an extensive investigation involving a child being exploited online.

During the investigation, deputies say evidence revealed Mitchell Bentz, 24, solicited a child online for unlawful sexual conduct. Bentz further sent several lewd images to the child victim.

After further investigation, Bentz was arrested and booked into the Clay County Jail. Deputies say Bentz is a former swim coach at St. Johns Country Day School.