Former sheriff arraigned on charges linked to sex scandal

State investigators say Darryl Daniels lied and destroyed evidence during an investigation into the arrest of his longtime mistress.

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Disgraced former Sheriff Darryl Daniels was arraigned in Clay County court Wednesday.

Daniels was arrested and booked two weeks ago at his own jail. State investigators say he lied and destroyed evidence during an investigation into the arrest of his longtime mistress.

The arrest came 5 days before the primary election, a race Daniels lost.

The notorously camera-loving sheriff did not appear in court, because his lawyers waived his appearance. They had previously entered a plea of not guilty on his behalf.

Attorney Camille Sheppard, who appeared on behalf of Darryl Daniels’ primary attorney Matt Kachergus, waived a formal reading of the four-count charging document.