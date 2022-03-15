Former Salvation Army program director charged with nearly a dozen child pornography related charges in Jacksonville

Lariscy was the senior counselor and program director of the residential rehab program at the Salvation Army for 18 years, documents say.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A former Salvation Army program director in Jacksonville has been arrested and charged with possession of child pornography.

James Lariscy, 69, was arrested in Jan.14 on 11 counts of possessing child pornography. His listed occupation was a counselor at The Salvation Army.

In a document requesting modification of bail, it says Lariscy was the senior counselor and program director of the residential rehab program at the Salvation Army for 18 years.

He was fired as a result of this arrest, the document says.

On Jan. 14, 222, an arrest report shows that police were able to arrest Lariscy at his apartment on Newnan Street.

His arrest came exactly a year after the warrant was issued, documents state.