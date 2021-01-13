Former Olympic swimmer Klete Keller charged in Capitol riot

A video posted on Twitter showed Keller standing in the middle of a group that was pushing against police officers.

Two-time Olympic gold medal swimmer Klete Keller was charged in a federal D.C. court Wednesday over his alleged participation in last week's insurrection a the U.S. Capitol.

Keller, 38, was charged with obstructing law enforcement, knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and violent entry and disorderly conduct, according to a criminal complaint.

A video posted on Twitter by a Townhall Media reporter showed Keller inside the Capitol with a group of President Donald Trump's supporters. In the video, the crowd pushed against police officers who were trying to clear the Rotunda.

Keller was seen wearing a jacket with the letters "USA" on the back.

Sarah Hirshland, CEO of the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee, released a statement prior to charges being filed against Keller saying that it will determine if any actions need to be taken.

"First off, I strongly condemn the actions of the rioters at the U.S. Capitol," she said in a statement on Twitter, saying they go against the committee's values.

"At home, and around the world, Team USA athletes are held to a very high standard as they represent our country on the field of play and off. What happened in Washington, D.C., was a case where that standard was clearly not met."

Earlier, the committee released a separate statement condemning the "violent actions of the rioters."

USA Swimming said, "We respect private individuals’ and groups’ rights to peacefully protest but in no way condone the actions taken by those at the Capitol last week."