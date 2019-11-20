Andrea Bush tells First Coast News she lived directly across from Brianna Williams at the Southside Villas, formerly known as Paradise Island Apartments, on the Southside of Jacksonville. She says, looking back now, she realizes how infrequently she saw Brianna Williams, even though she lived just feet from her doorstep.

Bush says she immediately recognized Brianna Williams' face on television two weeks ago when her daughter, Taylor Williams, was reported missing. Bush recalled delivering food to her door last summer when she worked for Uber Eats.

"She was actually really nice," Bush recalled. "She came to the door, she was in her uniform. The little girl was there, we struck up a conversation. I told them how easy it was to find them because I lived right over there.

Bush says Williams and her 5-year-old Taylor Williams stood in the doorway together and they both seemed happy, but the latest developments have her rethinking the past couple of years.

"It makes me wonder, 'When did I see this lady? When did I see the kid with her?'" Bush said. "That’s what goes through your mind."

Bush says she often sat on her porch with her husband, so she could directly see Williams' door.

"The few times I saw her would be early morning or late in the evening getting out of her car, in her uniform," Bush said.

She says she never saw Taylor Williams with her mother. In fact, the only time she saw Taylor Williams was the time she delivered their food last summer.

She says their community was very kid-friendly and is surprised she never saw the little girl outside playing.

She says she had always assumed there was a stay-at-home dad, or someone watching Taylor Williams. She didn't know until recently that Brianna Williams was a single mom. She also says in the amount of time she lived there, which was two years, she never noticed any visitors.

She moved out of the complex the same week officers and first responders swarmed Brianna Williams apartment. She says she saw them carry out bags of items from inside the house.

Photos of missing Jacksonville 5-year-old Taylor Rose Williams

