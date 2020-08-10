Navy Captain to be sentenced for obstructing Gitmo death investigation, lying to officials

The former commander of Naval Base Guantanamo Bay faces up to 47 months in prison for his role in the 2015 disappearance and death of Christopher Tur.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Former Navy Capt. John Nettleton is headed into federal court Thursday morning to learn his fate following his conviction on six federal charges of lying and obstruction of justice.

Nettleton was found guilty in January for his role in the 2015 disappearance and death of Christopher Tur.

Tur, a civilian worker at Gitmo, was found floating in the waters of Guantanamo Bay following a fistfight with Nettleton.

Nettleton was not charged in Tur’s death but was convicted of lying to conceal both the bloody brawl and his extramarital affair with Tur’s wife.

Federal prosecutor Todd Gee asked District Judge Timothy Corrigan to impose a punishment at “the high end” of sentencing guidelines of between 37 to 46 months.