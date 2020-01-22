UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — A former part-time Fairmount Heights Police Department officer has been indicted on charges of rape and transmitting the human immunodeficiency virus, or HIV, authorities announced Wednesday.

Martique Vanderpool, 30, was arrested for the alleged rape of a woman following a traffic stop and was indicted Tuesday, Prince George's County State's Attorney Aisha Braveboy said during a news conference Wednesday afternoon.

After a two-month investigation, detectives learned that around 11:20 p.m. on Sept. 6, Vanderpool, and a second Fairmount Heights police officer, conducted a traffic stop at Sheriff Road and Cabin Branch Drive in Capitol Heights, police said.

A woman, who was the driver of a car and the only occupant, was asked by Vanderpool to step out of her car during a traffic stop and she was handcuffed, police said.

Vanderpool called for a tow truck to impound the victim's car, and she was taken back to the Fairmount Heights Police Department, police said.

"While there, Vanderpool told the victim if she engaged in a sexual act with him, he would release her," a Prince George's County press release said. "The victim complied."

After Vanderpool sexually assaulted the woman, police said he issued her several citations, drove her to the impound lot and had her car released back to her.

RELATED: Police: Maryland police officer charged with rape after a traffic stop

Vanderpool is charged with transfer of HIV to another, first- and second-degree rape, second-degree assault, fourth-degree sex act, reckless endangerment, and several counts of misconduct in office, according indictment documents. He's being held without bond at the Department of Corrections.

Police said Vanderpool later resigned from the Fairmount Heights Police Department. He submitted his resignation dated Nov. 18 to be effective Nov. 23.

He was initially hired as a full-time officer in December 2017, but later voluntarily changed his status to part-time in late July 2019. The Fairmount Heights Police Chief requested Vanderpool be investigated by the Prince George's County Police Department Special Investigations Response Team.

Police ask anyone who may have had a similar interaction with Vanderpool to call 301-856-2660.

RELATED: DC Police arrest and charge suspect in 2006 cold case murder

RELATED: Police use DNA to predict appearance of suspect from 2006 cold cases

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.