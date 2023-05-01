Former JTA board member has DUI charge reduced to reckless driving

Mayor Lenny Curry replaced Kevin Holzendorf in October 2022 after he was arrested on a charge of drunk driving.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A former Jacksonville Transportation board member that was charged with DUI last year has had his charge reduced to reckless driving, according to court records.

Mayor Lenny Curry replaced Kevin Holzendorf in October 2022 after he was arrested on a charge of drunk driving. According to an arrest report from Jacksonville Sheriff's Office Police, Holzendorf blew twice the legal limit on a breathalyzer test.

Court records indicate he will serve 12 months probation and have an interlock system placed in his vehicle.

Holzendorf failed to stop at two red lights at Monument Road and Interstate 295 around 2:10 a.m. on Sept. 16, according to police.

The officer who conducted the stop said Holzendorf smelled strongly of alcohol and was unsteady on his feet while slurring his words with bloodshot, glassy eyes, the report continued.

Holzendorf told the officer it was 11:55 p.m. during the stop when it was 2:15 a.m. and said the date was "September 13, 14, 15 or 16." He began sobbing during the officer's instructions, the report said.

At 3:56 a.m. that night Holzendorf blew a.163 on the breathalyzer test, the report said. Holzendorf had served on the JTA board since 2013.

Holzendorf was replaced on JTA's board by Stephanie Burch. Her term expires May 31, 2025.