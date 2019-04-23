A nine-year veteran with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is expected to be in court Tuesday to be arraigned after he was allegedly involved in multiple sexual acts.

Former Officer Matthew Butler was arrested in March by JSO and charged with capital sexual battery of a victim less than 12 years old.

JSO says former Officer Matthew Butler was initially under investigation after he was allegedly in possession of a nude photograph of a young girl.

But, Butler got into potentially deeper trouble Thursday, April 18 when a second victim came forward accusing Butler of touching her inappropriately at a sleepover.

On Tuesday morning he'll be entering a plea, whether it's going to be guilty or not guilty.

His bond was set at a million dollars.