Former JSO officer gets 11 years for sending nude pictures to teen

Alejandro Carmona-Fonseca, 48, will also spend 15 years under supervised release after serving his 11 year sentence.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A former Jacksonville Sheriff's officer was sentenced to more than 11 years in federal prison Tuesday after pleading guilty in December to sending nude photos to a teenage boy.

Alejandro Carmona-Fonseca, 48, will also spend 15 years under supervised release after serving his 11 year sentence. 

Carmona-Fonseca pleaded guilty last year to attempted online enticement of a minor to engage in sexual activity. He was originally arrested in March 2022. 

Investigators received a tip that Carmona-Fonseca befriended a Clay County 16-year-old boy at a My Time Fitness gym in Lake Asbury. The victim, a high school student, believed he was going to receive workout advice from Carmona-Fonseca, according to investigators.

Carmona-Fonseca requested the victim send him photos on Snapchat with his shirt off, investigators said, and sent the boy full-frontal nude photos.

At one point, Carmona-Fonseca sent the victim a photo of himself in uniform with the caption "you can call me your police daddy," according to a release from the State Attorney's Office. 

Carmona-Fonseca had worked for the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office for 15 years at the time of his arrest.

Following his arrest, JSO released Carmona-Fonseca’s job history, showing 28 discipline issues in his 15 years with JSO, half of them sustained by investigators. Some complaints included road rage and downplaying domestic violence.

Carmona-Fonseca previously made headlines for a confrontation with a woman which ended in her teeth being broken. 

Child facing charges after bringing plastic gun to Lawtey Elementary School

