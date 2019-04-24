A former Jacksonville Sheriff's Office corrections officer who was charged with sexual battery of a child nearly four years ago has been arrested in St. Johns County Tuesday after reportedly attempting to solicit a child for sex, according to the St. John's County Sheriff's Office.

Clarence Bernard Thomas,28, is one of the nine men who was arrested and charged with sexually exploiting children.

The operation involved undercover detectives who posed as children online to meet with suspects at a location in St. Johns County. Once there, the suspects were arrested for reportedly attempting to solicit children.

The suspects ranged in age from 18-34 and face numerous felony charges.

The suspects and their charges are as follows:

Clarence Bernard Thomas, 28, Jacksonville

Attempted Lewd and Lascivious Behavior

Traveling to meet a minor for sex

Unlawful use of a two-way communication device

Solicit a child for sex

Bonds totaled $12,500

Michael Edward Beck II, 21, Jacksonville

Solicit a child for sex

Traveling to meet a minor for sex

Unlawful use of a two-way communication device

Attempted Lewd and Lascivious Battery

Transmission of Harmful Material to Minor

Possession of Marijuana

Bonds Totaled $33,000

Jhony Antonio Chacon-Montiel, 34, Jacksonville

Travel to meet a minor for sex

Unlawful use of a two-way communications device

Attempted Lewd and Lascivious Battery

Use a computer to solicit a child for sex

No Bond

Ethan Nathaniel Persson, 18, St. Augustine

Solicit a child for sex

Traveling to meet a minor for sex

Unlawful use of a two-way communication device

Attempted Lewd and Lascivious Battery

Bonds Totaling $35,000

Joshua Ryan Blankenship, 28, Green Cove Springs

Attempted Lewd and Lascivious Battery

Unlawful use of a two-way communications device

Travel to meet a minor for sex

Use a computer to solicit a child for sex

Possession of a Controlled substance w/o prescription

Possession of Methamphetamine

No Bond

Matthew Bernard Browne, 28, Gainesville

Traveling to meet a minor for sex

Solicit a child for sex

Attempted Lewd and Lascivious Battery

Unlawful use of a two-way communication device

Bonds Totaling $35,000

Orion Kade Healy, 19, Palm Coast

Traveling to meet a minor for sex

Unlawful use of a two-way communication device

Solicit a child for sex

Attempted Lewd and Lascivious Battery

Tampering with Evidence

Bonds totaled $45,000

Raymomd Edward Wygant, 25, Washington

Solicit a child for sex

Traveling to meet a minor for sex

Unlawful use of a two-way communication device

Attempted Lewd and Lascivious Battery

Bonds Totaling $32,500

Ernie Mendoza Aleman, 31, California

Solicit a child for sex

Traveling to meet a minor for sex

Unlawful use of a two-way communication device

Attempted Lewd and Lascivious Battery

Bonds Totaling $50,000

Several agencies, including the FBI, Homeland St. Security and the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, were involved in the operation, according to deputies.

Mugshots of men arrested in 'Operation Downpour'





