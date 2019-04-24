A former Jacksonville Sheriff's Office corrections officer who was charged with sexual battery of a child nearly four years ago has been arrested in St. Johns County Tuesday after reportedly attempting to solicit a child for sex, according to the St. John's County Sheriff's Office.

Clarence Bernard Thomas,28, is one of the nine men who was arrested and charged with sexually exploiting children.

The operation involved undercover detectives who posed as children online to meet with suspects at a location in St. Johns County. Once there, the suspects were arrested for reportedly attempting to solicit children.

The suspects ranged in age from 18-34 and face numerous felony charges.

The suspects and their charges are as follows:

Clarence Bernard Thomas, 28, Jacksonville

  • Attempted Lewd and Lascivious Behavior
  • Traveling to meet a minor for sex
  • Unlawful use of a two-way communication device
  • Solicit a child for sex

Bonds totaled $12,500

Michael Edward Beck II, 21, Jacksonville

  • Solicit a child for sex
  • Traveling to meet a minor for sex
  • Unlawful use of a two-way communication device
  •  Attempted Lewd and Lascivious Battery
  • Transmission of Harmful Material to Minor
  • Possession of Marijuana

Bonds Totaled $33,000

Jhony Antonio Chacon-Montiel, 34, Jacksonville

  • Travel to meet a minor for sex
  • Unlawful use of a two-way communications device
  • Attempted Lewd and Lascivious Battery
  • Use a computer to solicit a child for sex

No Bond

Ethan Nathaniel Persson, 18, St. Augustine

  • Solicit a child for sex
  • Traveling to meet a minor for sex
  • Unlawful use of a two-way communication device
  • Attempted Lewd and Lascivious Battery

Bonds Totaling $35,000

Joshua Ryan Blankenship, 28, Green Cove Springs

  • Attempted Lewd and Lascivious Battery
  • Unlawful use of a two-way communications device
  • Travel to meet a minor for sex
  • Use a computer to solicit a child for sex
  • Possession of a Controlled substance w/o prescription
  • Possession of Methamphetamine

No Bond

Matthew Bernard Browne, 28, Gainesville

  • Traveling to meet a minor for sex
  • Solicit a child for sex
  • Attempted Lewd and Lascivious Battery
  • Unlawful use of a two-way communication device

Bonds Totaling $35,000

Orion Kade Healy, 19, Palm Coast

  • Traveling to meet a minor for sex
  • Unlawful use of a two-way communication device
  •  Solicit a child for sex
  •  Attempted Lewd and Lascivious Battery
  •  Tampering with Evidence

 Bonds totaled $45,000

Raymomd Edward Wygant, 25, Washington

  • Solicit a child for sex
  • Traveling to meet a minor for sex
  • Unlawful use of a two-way communication device
  • Attempted Lewd and Lascivious Battery

Bonds Totaling $32,500

Ernie Mendoza Aleman, 31, California

  • Solicit a child for sex
  • Traveling to meet a minor for sex
  • Unlawful use of a two-way communication device
  • Attempted Lewd and Lascivious Battery

Bonds Totaling $50,000

Several agencies, including the FBI, Homeland St. Security and the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, were involved in the operation, according to deputies.

