'Not guilty:' Jury acquits former corrections officer on charges of beating pregnant inmate in Jacksonville

A former Jacksonville Sheriff's Office corrections officer accused of beating a pregnant woman while she was in custody has been found not guilty, according to court records.

Catherine Thompson was facing one count of official misconduct and one count of battery stemming from an incident in June 2018.

The jury trail began Monday. At the start of the trial, one juror was excused because he and a witness knew each other from a previous job.

On Wednesday, the jury reportedly began deliberating at 2:28 p.m. and returned with a not guilty verdict for both counts around 4 p.m.

Thompson was accused of punching arrestee, Kirenda Welch multiple times, after she was arrested for allegedly making an illegal U-turn. Welch was reportedly pregnant during the time.