Former JEA CEO charged in corruption case sells home, asks court for permission to move

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Ousted former Jacksonville Electric Authority (JEA) Chief Executive Aaron Zhan is moving on – with the permission of a federal court judge.

Zahn, who is accused along with former JEA Chief Financial Officer Ryan Wannemacher of fraud and conspiracy stemming from the failed sale of the city owned utility, filed a request with the court to relocate. The terms of his bond require him to notify the court of a change of address. The filing says Zhan and his wife “sold their home in Jacksonville Beach” requiring them to vacate the residence by June 10.

The six-bedroom, seven bath Jacksonville Beach home was listed shortly after Zahn’s indictment was unsealed. It went on the market for $2.95 million and sold for $2,375,000 according to Zillow records, or $575,000 under the asking price.

The court filing says Zahn expects to move into his new residence on or before June 10, but asked permission to temporarily live with family if that date changes.

Prosecutors did not oppose the motion, and the judge granted it.