A former Jacksonville Jaguars player was arrested by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office Wednesday.

JSO

Former defensive tackle Roy Miller, 31, was admitted into the Duval County jail Wednesday, April 24 on charges of child abuse.

This is the second time Miller has been admitted into the Duval County jail since November 2017.

On November 11, 2017, Miller was booked on a misdemeanor charge for domestic battery.

First Coast News will update this story upon release of the police report.