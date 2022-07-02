Former Jacksonville teacher faces child pornography charges following FBI raid

Paul Gillis, 64, is charged with possessing a computer disk drive containing video depicting the sexual abuse of children, according to the DOJ.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A former Jacksonville teacher was arrested by the FBI for allegedly possessing child pornography on his computer.

According to the Department of Justice, Paul Gillis, 64, is charged with possessing a computer disk drive containing video depicting the sexual abuse of children.

The DOJ says on Feb. 2, the FBI raided Gillis's home and seized a hard drive from his desktop computer. A review found the drive contained videos of prepubescent children being sexually abused.

According to the criminal complaint filed by the FBI, Gillis confessed to downloading child pornography during an interview with an agent.