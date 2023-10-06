Former Jacksonville lieutenant accused of sex crimes involving 6-year-old has bond reduced

During his hearing Friday, a judge reduced Christopher Tyree's bond from $1.5 million to $900,000.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Calling him a role model and an inspiration, the family of a former Jacksonville police lieutenant charged with sex crimes pleaded with a judge to reduce his bond.

Christopher Tyree has been in St. Johns County Jail since his August arrest on three counts of capital sexual battery on a child.



Tyree retired from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office in 2013, while under internal investigation for a case involving what records describe as a consensual sexual relationship with a close relative.

The current charges stem from allegations involving a six year old and date back to 2005, but court records show he was also investigated for inappropriate contact with minors in 2007 and 2017.

His current wife and several of his in laws, including his mother in law, spoke on his behalf.

"Your honor, we love this country, we're a law enforcement family," his wife said. "We believe you're innocent until proven guilty. If he's proven guilty from this, you'll have him. He'll be in jail for the rest of his life."

His mother-in-law said, "He has such a big heart. We love him dearly. our whole family. We have this void in our life without him."