JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A former Jacksonville Housing Authority (JHA) employee was found guilty of two counts of sexual battery Thursday after he was accused of threatening residents with eviction if they refused to have sex with him.

Mitchell Leonard Ray Sr. faces 30 years in prison, according to the State Attorney's Office.

Ray Sr. was employed with JHA in 2016 when the State Attorney's Office said he threatened a woman with eviction if she did not comply with his demands. Another victim living in JHA housing reported a similar incident against Ray Sr. Both victims were afraid to report the sexual assault out of fear of getting evicted.

A sentencing for Ray Sr. has been scheduled for Feb. 11, 2019.