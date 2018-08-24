An extensive report by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Glynn County District Attorney's Office outline the events that lead to the June 28 double-murder suicide including Katie Sasser, John Hall, Jr., and Lt. Robert "Cory" Sasser.

In extensive detail, the document reports that Sasser planned the murders of his estranged wife Katie, and her boyfriend John Hall. An arrest warrant has also been issued for Cory's son, Bryce Sasser.

Tuesday, June 26

On Tuesday, June 26, Cory Sasser was in Glynn Superior Court throughout the day for his divorce hearing.

He returned to his residence around 4:30 p.m. Text messages and internet searches from his cellphone indicate Sasser felt the divorce hearing did not go well for him.

Later that evening, Sasser was located at his son Bryce's house in Brunswick, Georgia to identify firearms that would be returned to his estranged wife, Katie Kettles Sasser following the divorce hearing. After leaving Bryce's house, the two go to dinner at Moondoggy's restaurant.

While at dinner, Sasser saw Katie and John Hall, Jr.- Katie's boyfriend- sitting together. Sasser makes some type of shooting hand gesture prior to leaving the restaurant.

Bryce calls Katie after dinner confronting her about seeing her with Hall. He also texts her later that night telling her that her belongings have been placed outside the marital residence.

Court documents say after arriving home later that night, Katie calls 911 around 9:27 to report the incident at Moondoggy's restaurant. Glynn County Police respond to Moondogy's and Katie's current residence to begin an investigation. Police are also sent to the marital residence and confirm that none of Katie's belongings had been placed on the street.

Sasser's internet searches and texts all indicate that after seeing Katie and John Hall together at Moondoggy's Tuesday evening, Sasser stayed awake the whole night and "formed an intention to locate and likely harm John Hall, Jr."

Wednesday, June 27

The report suggests Sasser was aware that John hall lived on Tolomato Island in McIntosh County, and starting at 3:29 a.m. Wednesday, he began looking for information about Tolomato Island on his cellphone. Sasser left Glynn County around 7:30 a.m. that day and headed to Savannah, Georgia.

Sasser's cellphone data indicates that he was at Savannah Toyota between 9:30 and 11 a.m. He apparently traded his F-150 truck in for a Toyota Tacoma. He was seen transferring firearms described by witnesses as an "AR-15, a Glock and possibly a hunting rifle into the new vehicle." Sasser then traveled back South towards Brunswick.

From 12:20 p.m. to 4 p.m. later that day, Sasser is located in the area of Tolomato Island in McIntosh County, the area Sasser believes John Hall to live. Sasser calls the McIntosh 911 Director on her cellphone requesting she performs an address search for him. She denied his request.

While still in the Tolomato Island area, Sasser reportedly searches the internet for "john hall jr tolamato" and "husband kills man who wife cheats with."

Sasser then texts the wife of Hall, "Where is he now." She texts back, "why?"

Thursday, June 28, the day of the murders

At 12:48 p.m. the next day, Sasser paid for his cremation and funeral at Brunswick Memorial Park Cemetery and Funeral Home, saying that he would be taking a job overseas.

At 3:28 p.m., Sasser searched "gun shop Valdosta." He purchased a Benelli shotgun and ammunition in Valdosta, Georgia at 4:03 p.m.

At 9:39 p.m., the first call to McIntosh 911 is made regarding shots fired on Tolomato Island. Neighbors reported that John Hall, Jr. was shot in front of his residence several times. Another shot was heard coming from inside the residence. Witnesses say a man then exited the house holding a gun stating, "that is what happens when you sleep with another man's wife."

Five minutes later, Sasser called his son, Bryce telling him he "killed them both." Shortly after, Sasser's sister called him pleading for him not to harm himself.

At 10:11 p.m., Sasser called the McIntosh 911 Director on her cell phone again. She initiated a three-way call adding her husband, a Glynn County Police Officer. Sasser reportedly told them "It was the principle of things," and ended the call stating "it's over." When reaching his residence, Sasser shot himself in the chest with a .40 caliber handgun shortly after reaching his driveway.

Reports say that "Cory" Sasser formed the intention to find and harm John Hall, Jr. on his own, in the early hours of Wednesday, June 27 and then engaged in a series of actions over the next two days that lead to the double-murder suicide.

