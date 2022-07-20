Drug ring run by former Florida correctional officer busted in Volusia County, police say

Police say one of the other suspects arrested in the drug bust is connected to an infant who died after ingesting meth.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A drug trafficking ring run by a former state correctional officer living in Volusia County has been dismantled, the Volusia Sheriff's Office announced in a press release.

The investigation, led by the Volusia Bureau of Investigation and the FBI, began in March 2021 and resulted in the arrest of Christina Guess, ex-Florida Department of Corrections Prison Guard and her alleged supplier Reshard Campbell, VSO said.

The organization run by Guess was responsible for distributing "kilogram amounts of methamphetamine in Volusia County and Lake County on a monthly basis," VSO said.

It's believed the organization trafficked up to 24 pounds of uncut methamphetamine over a one-year period.

Identified members of the organization had been arrested for numerous crimes including narcotics violations, firearms/weapons violations and violent crimes against persons.

One of the defendants arrested in the operation, Andrea Dunmire, is the subject of an ongoing investigation into the December 2021 death of an infant who died from ingesting meth, VSO Chief Deputy Brian Henderson told reporters at a Tuesday morning.

“We know that there are many other organizations just like this, and/or larger, and we know a lot of who they are,” Henderson said. “The men and women on our task force as a team, this is their mission. This is their passion. They love doing this type of work, and I assure you that if you’re out there trafficking drugs in our communities, it’s only a matter of time before we’re kicking in your front door, and you’re going to jail.”