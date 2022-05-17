Former Congresswoman Corrine Brown to change not-guilty plea

A new court filing indicates the indicted former Congresswoman is going to change her not-guilty plea in her ongoing corruption case.

Indicted former U.S. Congresswoman Corrine Brown is going to change her plea of not guilty, according to new filings in the federal court case.

Brown is being retried on fraud, corruption and tax evasion charges after her original 2017 conviction was overturned on appeal last year.

She was convicted in 2017 on 18 counts stemming from what prosecutors said was a sham charity that she used as a personal slush fund. That conviction was reversed in May 2021 by the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals, which said the trial judge improperly removed a juror who said he was being guided by “The Holy Ghost” during deliberations.