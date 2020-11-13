Former city councilmembers file appeal in fraud, conspiracy case

Reginald and Katrina Brown, who are not related, were found guilty of dozens of fraud and conspiracy counts.

Two former Jacksonville City Councilmembers found guilty of dozens of fraud and conspiracy counts filed a formal notice of appeal this week.

Reginald and Katrina Brown, who are not related, were sentenced last month to prison terms of 18 and 33 months, respectively. They were convicted by a jury in October 2019 for defrauding the government of loans and grants intended to create jobs at Katrina Brown’s family barbecue sauce business. No jobs were ever created.

Both Browns had indicated they would appeal their conviction.