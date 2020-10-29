Former city council members ask for probation in fraud sentencing case

Katrina Brown and Reginald Brown, both convicted of fraud charges, face years in prison.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A sentencing hearing turned emotional for one of two former city councilmembers who will be sentenced for conspiracy and fraud charges.

“This case will follow me for the rest of my life,” Katrina Brown said during Thursday’s sentencing hearing.

Katrina Brown spoke before federal judge Marcia Morales Howard in the US District Courthouse on Wednesday.

Katrina Brown thanked the court for the proceedings, acknowledging she faced public scrutiny because of her position as a city councilwoman. She also said her family had to deal with the fallout of the indictment and subsequent convictions.

“I always wanted to see the barbecue sauce sell in the US, I worked hard to accomplish that,” Katrina Brown said.

She thinks her father suffered a stroke due to the public scrutiny her family faced.

Katrina Brown also asked for probation and not to serve prison time due to the ongoing pandemic.

“I just ask the court for grace and mercy, and I apologize for the situation,” she said.

After Wednesday’s testimony, she said she will wait to see what the judge decides.

“I feel pretty good, I’m OK," she said. "You don’t know what the judge is going to do."

Reginald Brown’s supporters who testified on his behalf include his ex-wife and former Jacksonville Sheriff Nat Glover.

Glover, who is president emeritus of Edward Waters College, said he would be happy to help give both Browns, who are not related to each other, a second chance at making positive community contributions.

“Tomorrow will be better,” Reginald Brown said.

“We are going to ask the City of Jacksonville to pray for the best outcome ever,” Reginald Brown told First Coast News after the hearing.

Prosecutors said during closing arguments that this wasn’t a one-off incident of fraud.

They said Katrina Brown, for months and months, defrauded the Small Business Administration and the City of Jacksonville.

While they said Reginald Brown was not as culpable, he didn’t do anything to stop Katrina Brown from continuing the years-long defrauding for the barbecue business that never sold anything or created any jobs.