Former 2nd grade teacher formally indicted for distributing sexually explicit images of children

The former Mayport Elementary School teacher is due back in federal court Thursday, where he is expected to enter a plea.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A federal grand jury formally indicted former elementary school teacher Thomas Hazouri Jr. Wednesday on a single charge of distributing sexually explicit images of minors.

The former Mayport Elementary School teacher was arrested in August on 25 state charges of possession of sexually explicit photos and videos of children, and later rearrested based on similar allegations in a federal criminal complaint. But because the COVID-19 pandemic has slowed the work of the grand jury, he was not formally charged until this week.

The single count in the federal indictment says Hazouri “did knowingly distribute visual depictions using any means and facility of interstate commerce, when the production of the visual depictions involved the use of minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct and the visual depictions were of such conduct.”

It's not clear if additional charges will be added.