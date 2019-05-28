MIAMI — A Miami resident was arrested after police say she and one other attacked a Miami Burger King manager when they were denied free french fries.

Florida police say Natasha Bagley and another woman drove through the restaurant on Dixie Highway around 4:50 p.m. April 2 asking for free french fries. When they were denied, police say they entered the store and attempted an armed robbery.

When the manager of the store heard the commotion, she stepped out of her office and attempted to call the police. She said her phone was snatched and she was beaten up by the suspects.

Police say the manager was hit in the face with a .45 pistol and before the suspects left the store, one of the suspects ripped the monitor and cash register off the counter.

Police say Bagley was identified by two victims of the store and she was located, arrested, and transported to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami.