An 86-year-old Florida woman is accused of beating her 89-year-old husband to death with her walking cane inside the couple's home.

Ramona Maxine Lund was arrested after her husband, Francis Joseph Lund, was found dead in their home, Santa Rosa Sheriff Bob Johnson announced during a press conference on Monday. Police said the scene was originally believed to be a medical emergency but was later determined to be a crime scene.

Neighbors called police on Saturday after seeing Ramona Lund standing over her husband's body, believing he had fallen down, according to the Pensacola News Journal.

After police arrived, they determined that Francis Lund had suffered blunt force trauma to the head, and officers later found the cane covered in blood inside the home.

Officials are now working to determine if Ramona Lund has the mental capacity to stand trial.

