TikTok star’s dad shoots, kills alleged stalker who showed up at Florida home

FLORIDA, USA — A young influencer's family spoke out to NBC following a deadly situation that all started with an alleged stalker.

Ava Majury is a TikTok star with more than 1.2 million followers on TikTok. In her videos, she does lip-sync to many popular songs.

Last summer, her family told NBC that things took a frightening turn when a man her family described as "an obsessive stalker" showed up at their Florida home in Naples with a gun.

"Someone had tried to breach the door with what I assumed was a shotgun," Ava’s dad, Rob Majury, told TODAY's Gabe Gutierrez. “At that point I took action and neutralized the threat."

The family tells NBC that the alleged gunman was 18-year-old Eric Justin, who they said had been sending Ava hundreds of messages on her social media accounts.

What is stalking? Stalking is defined as a course of conduct directed at a specific person that would cause a reasonable person to feel fear.

Unlike other crimes that involve a single incident, stalking is a pattern of behavior. It is often made up of individual acts that could, by themselves, seem harmless or noncriminal, but when taken in the context of a stalking situation, could constitute criminal acts.

The family says they have since moved houses after the incident.