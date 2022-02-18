TikTok star’s dad shoots, kills alleged stalker who showed up at Florida home

FLORIDA, USA — A young influencer's family spoke out to NBC following a deadly situation that all started with an alleged stalker.
Ava Majury is a TikTok star with more than 1.2 million followers on TikTok. In her videos, she does lip-sync to many popular songs.
Last summer, her family told NBC that things took a frightening turn when a man her family described as "an obsessive stalker" showed up at their Florida home in Naples with a gun.
Stalking is defined as a course of conduct directed at a specific person that would cause a reasonable person to feel fear.
"Someone had tried to breach the door with what I assumed was a shotgun," Ava’s dad, Rob Majury, told TODAY's Gabe Gutierrez. “At that point I took action and neutralized the threat."
The family tells NBC that the alleged gunman was 18-year-old Eric Justin, who they said had been sending Ava hundreds of messages on her social media accounts.
Unlike other crimes that involve a single incident, stalking is a pattern of behavior. It is often made up of individual acts that could, by themselves, seem harmless or noncriminal, but when taken in the context of a stalking situation, could constitute criminal acts.
The family says they have since moved houses after the incident.
The Collier County Sheriff’s Office told NBC News that the case is an “ongoing investigation.”