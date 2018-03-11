A 15-year-old University High School student from DeBary is accused of strangling his mother and burying her body beneath a fire pit at a church because they argued over his getting a D, said Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood.

Gregory Logan Ramos, 15, will be charged with the murder of his mother, Gail Cleavenger, 46, at their home at 35 Alicante Road in DeBary, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Two of his close friends from University High School, 17-year-olds Dylan Ceglarek and Brian Porras, are also in custody accused of helping him stage a burglary to cover up the crime, according to a Sheriff’s Office press release.

Ramos gave a detailed confession to killing his mother early Friday morning, the Sheriff’s Office said. Then he used a wheelbarrow to load her body into the family van and bury her beneath the fire pit at River City Church, 267 E. Highbanks Road.

Her body will be exhumed on Saturday, the Sheriff’s Office said.

After killing his mother, Ramos called his friends to help him make it look like someone had burglarized his home, Chitwood said.

The two friends, Ceglarek and Porras, are facing multiple criminal charges, according to a Sheriff’s Office press release.

The Sheriff’s Office had issued a press release earlier on Friday saying Cleavenger was missing under suspicious circumstances.

Ramos is being held at the Department of Juvenile Justice, Chitwood said.

The murder was motivated by rage after an argument with his mother because Ramos received a D in a subject, Chitwood said. After the argument, the mother called the father who was in Seattle on a business trip. She went to sleep around 11 p.m. Thursday, Chitwood said. The son entered her room about 12:30 a.m. Friday.

“He went into her room and woke her up and began strangling her and strangled her till he killed her,” Chitwood said.

Ramos put his mother’s body in the car and drove to the area of Holly Hill to dump her, but changed his mind and drove back to DeBary and got a shovel. Ramos then drove to the church, about 1 ½ miles away from his home and buried her, Chitwood said.

Then he enlisted the help of two friends to stage a burglary at his house, kicking in a door to the house, removing items and leaving the van running.

He went to school and left school early which is where his story began to fall apart

“Then got home and made in his words a ‘Grammy-winning phone’ call to 9-1-1 to talk about this horrible incident that did not really occur,” Chitwood said.

But investigators began to suspect Ramos’ story almost immediately, Chitwood said. For one, the mother had not shown up to work that morning and other things did not add up either, he said.

Detectives found the computer and other items, including a PlayStation 4 and a rifle, that had been removed from the home to stage the burglary. Detectives also found a shovel and a broom used to bury the mother and straighten up the area around the fire pit.

Detectives found the mother’s body at the burial site early Saturday morning,

The father returned from Seattle on Friday night and was met by detectives to inform him of what was happening.

Chitwood credited great detective work in breaking the case.

“Things were just not adding up. Things were amiss from the very beginning, ” Chitwood said.

