Florida student arrested after posing with handgun at school in TikTok video, sheriff's office says

The student is charged with possession of a firearm on school property, grand theft of a firearm and carrying a concealed firearm.

PORT ORANGE, Fla. — A Port Orange high school student is facing multiple charges after the Volusia County Sheriff's Office says he brought a loaded gun to school.

According to the VCSO, an Atlantic High School resource deputy received a notification at around 11:40 a.m. Monday that student posed with a handgun in a TikTok video.

The video appeared to show the 16-year-old with the gun tucked into his waistband, the sheriff's office said.

The deputy found the student in the gym and took him into a hallway where the deputy asked the student to show him his waistband. When the student did, the deputy saw the pistol grip, the sheriff's office said.

The deputy handcuffed the student, took the gun and escorted the student to his office. The sheriff's office said the handgun had 10 bullets in the magazine with a second magazine that contained 11 bullets found in the student's backpack.

"This is exactly what we ask of every single person on every school campus in Volusia County: See something, say something, and help us keep our schools safe for everyone,” Sheriff Mike Chitwood said.

According to the sheriff's office, the student stole the gun from a relative's closet. The relative is pressing charges against the student for theft.

The sheriff's office talked to the student who record the video. The student said she thought he was showing his abs when he pulled up his shirt, showing the waistband.

In their interview with the student, the sheriff's office said he brought the gun to campus because he had been robbed at work last week.