Longtime Floridian accused of trying to help ISIS gets flown back to the US

Mohamed Fathy Suliman disguised his travel intentions from family, saying he was going to Egypt when, instead, he traveled to Turkey, the Department of Justice said.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — A man who called Florida home for most of his life is accused of attempting to provide material support to ISIS, the Department of Justice announced.

Mohamed Fathy Suliman, 33, recently was expelled from another country and returned to the U.S. for FBI prosecution, the department said in a news release Monday. If convicted, he could spend up to 20 years in prison and be ordered to pay a $250,000 fine.

In June 2014, according to the criminal complaint, Suliman bought a one-way ticket from Orlando, Florida, to Alexandria, Egypt, with stops in Chicago and Turkey. Once he arrived in Turkey, however, prosecutors allege Suliman paid cash for a one-way ticket from Istanbul to a city on the Turkish/Syrian border.

Not long after arrival, he was arrested by Turkish authorities for illegally crossing into Syria from Turkey and released thereafter, the complaint shows.

An FBI agent in 2018 interviewed Suliman, who said he researched how to get to Syria and had bought the plane ticket to Egypt in an attempt to hide his true travel plans from family and friends, according to the complaint.

Turkey, the Department of Justice says, is a known primary pathway used by people trying to join ISIS in Syria because of the land border it shares with the country. Investigators say they have records from Suliman that contain audio files that had messages of calling for jihad, rewards for those who participate in martyrdom and encouraged fighting against crusaders, non-Muslims and those who insult the Prophet Muhammad.

Suliman's Facebook account also apparently showed an ISIS flag in his profile picture in a few instances in 2014.

"This arrest resulted from years of work and coordination by our prosecutors and FBI agents from the Jacksonville Field Office," U.S. Attorney Keefe said in a news release. "Terrorists and would-be terrorists need to understand that no resource will be spared when it comes to protecting U.S. citizens and prosecuting those who seek to provide material support to designated foreign terrorist organizations."

Suliman's initial court appearance is scheduled for Monday afternoon in Gainesville.