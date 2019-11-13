Florida rapper Bill K. Kapri who is known as Kodak Black was sentenced to three years in prison Wednesday, according to the United States District Court.

Kapri, 22, a Pompano Beach, Florida native previously pled guilty to knowingly making false and fictitious written statements in connection with the acquisition and attempted acquisition of firearms from a federally licensed firearms dealer, according to court records.

On Jan. 25 and March 1, Kapri completed the Firearms Transaction Record (ATF Form 4473) and answered "no" when asked "are you under indictment or information in any court for a felony, or any other crime for which the judge could imprison you for more than one year?" when he was under indictment for a felony offense, according to court records.

On the form completed by Kapri on Jan. 25, he switched "several digits of his social security number" which allowed him to get three firearms on Feb. 1.

When Kapri went back to purchase a fourth firearm on March 1, he used his correct social security number, which allowed detectives to determine he had lied on his ATF Form 4473. Kapri was not permitted to purchase the fourth firearm, court documents said.

U.S. District Judge Federico A. Moreno sentenced Kapri to three years in prison followed by three years of supervised release.