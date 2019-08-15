The man involved in a multi-vehicle crash that spanned across two counties has died Thursday, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said that Matthew Bennett died in a Jacksonville hospital, following a multivehicle crash that ended in St. Johns County Wednesday night.

The incident started in Duval County near the J. Turner Butler Westbound and Hodges Boulevard exit, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police spoke with witnesses who said they saw a man, later identified as Bennett, get into an accident. Two bystanders pulled over to help Bennett after the crash.

One of the bystanders said Bennett then got out of his vehicle and approached him while asking "Can I borrow your car?" before walking past him and getting into the bystander's vehicle. The bystander then tried to stop Bennett, but he accelerated and drove off. The bystander's vehicle contained a woman in the passenger seat, according to JSO.

The owner of the vehicle that Bennett carjacked asked the other bystander who had pulled over to help Bennett to follow his vehicle, which Bennett had just taken. As they were following Bennett they called 911 and explained the situation, police said. The pair lost track of Bennett at the J.Turner Butler and Interstate 295 split.

Police later learned that the second bystander had also spoken with Bennett and he had also asked her if he could borrow her car. She told Bennett "no" and asked if there was anything she could do to help him out. That's when he asked her if she could "stitch-up [his] forehead and let [him] drive [her] car."

The conversation between Bennett and the second bystander occurred right before he stole the vehicle of the first bystander.

The incident then continued into St. Johns County, where Bennett stole an unmarked vehicle belonging to a St. Johns County deputy. This caused Interstate 95 Southbound near State Road 206 to be shut down as police investigated.

Bennett was later apprehended in St. Johns County.