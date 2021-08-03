Deputies: Man shoots, kills mother and grandmother before turning gun on himself in Marion County

“This is a difficult situation for everyone involved and our prayers are with the victims’ family,” stated Sheriff Billy Woods.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Three people are dead in Marion County after a standoff with police ended with a self-inflicted gunshot, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say 39-year-old Michael Chiswick shot and killed his 63-year-old mother and 85-year-old grandmother before turning the gun on himself.

On Sunday, around 6 p.m., MCSO deputies say they responded to a shooting reported by multiple witnesses in the area of SW Plantation Street.

When units arrived, they say they discovered that Michael Chiswick had shot his mother, Joann Chiswick in the front yard, entered his home and refused to come outside.

A standoff ensued and the MCSO SWAT team was brought in to secure the area and attempt to resolve the situation. Deputies say many efforts were made to maintain phone contact with Michael Chiswick and resolve the situation without further incident.

MCSO says Michael Chiswick fired shots at a deputy and several others while inside the home.

The standoff continued until approximately 1:30 a.m., when SWAT members entered the home at that time to find the suspect and his grandmother, Flory Chiswick, deceased.